Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 78.0% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 267,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 8,901 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $609,184.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,550 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $103,648.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,830.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 8,901 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $609,184.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,014 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,162 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $66.55 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

