ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Position Raised by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,222 shares during the period. ZoomInfo Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 45.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 1,500,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,080,128.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,327.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

ZI opened at $10.22 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

