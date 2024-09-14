11,687 Shares in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Bought by American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRNB. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 228,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

GRNB opened at $24.51 on Friday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $24.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74.

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

