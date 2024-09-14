1,200 Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Purchased by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 857,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 224,500 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BKR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $33.40 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.