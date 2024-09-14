1,281 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $238.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $238.98.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

