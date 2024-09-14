1ST Source Bank Acquires 1,098 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

1ST Source Bank grew its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in BP by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 388,931 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in BP by 26.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 629,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 132,750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 59,379 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of BP by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 431,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.64. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.82 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded BP to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

