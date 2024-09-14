1ST Source Bank Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.