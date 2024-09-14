1ST Source Bank Has $8.48 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.5% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $379.99 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.04 and a 200-day moving average of $354.23. The company has a market capitalization of $377.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

