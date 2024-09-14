1ST Source Bank Purchases 63 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $151,402,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,680 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $569.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $534.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $578.73. The company has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.