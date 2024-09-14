1ST Source Bank Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

1ST Source Bank increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. RS Crum Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% in the second quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 52,385 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 77,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $214.79 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $216.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.