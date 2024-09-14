200,000 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Bought by Fidelity National Financial Inc.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,000. Whirlpool makes up 0.4% of Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $98.56 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $138.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 96.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

