20,904 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Purchased by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $621,993,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,299,000 after buying an additional 2,462,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $303,444,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,097,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $150.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $162.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.03.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

