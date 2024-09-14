31,826 Shares in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $17.37 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $487.40 million, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 289.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, CEO David H. Dupuy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,246.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David H. Dupuy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,565 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,246.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Z. Hensley acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $126,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,065. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

