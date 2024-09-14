37,842 Shares in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. PFG Advisors owned about 0.09% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000.

NYSEARCA VABS opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06. Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $24.54.

The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

