38,566 Shares in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,569,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NWN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Northwest Natural from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

