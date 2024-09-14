46,859 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Exelon by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.23 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

