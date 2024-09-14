690 Shares in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Bought by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHI. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.