7,322 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU opened at $169.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $169.67.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

