857 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.27.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,986. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS opened at $445.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $417.70 and a 200 day moving average of $428.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

