908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Trading Down 0.6%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 141,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 205,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

908 Devices Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $124.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 72.10% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices

908 Devices Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in 908 Devices by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

