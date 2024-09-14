Abbrea Capital LLC Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,771,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,571,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,764,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3,839.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,417,000 after purchasing an additional 405,553 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Allstate Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $188.30 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $108.16 and a 1 year high of $191.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.43 and a 200-day moving average of $169.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

