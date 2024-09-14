Abbrea Capital LLC Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,045 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,516,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,757 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,493 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,532,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,675,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

