Abbrea Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.85.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

