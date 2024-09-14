Abbrea Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.98. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $45.81.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

