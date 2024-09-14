Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 700 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $156.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.39. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $155.60 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

