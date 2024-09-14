Abbrea Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $708,859,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Blackstone by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,285,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,766,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,886 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,514,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 19,048.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,262,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,442,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.78.

Blackstone Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $151.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day moving average of $128.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $108.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $151.87.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

