Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Update

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Absa Group Stock Performance

Shares of AGRPY stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. Absa Group has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5992 per share. This is a boost from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Absa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

