Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.
Several research analysts have commented on AKR shares. StockNews.com raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
AKR opened at $22.97 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.13, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.47.
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 900.00%.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
