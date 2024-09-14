Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several research analysts have commented on AKR shares. StockNews.com raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKR opened at $22.97 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.13, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

