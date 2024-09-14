Achain Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $0.25 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Achain has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000831 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000707 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001340 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001299 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

