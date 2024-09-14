Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,371 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Trade Desk by 889.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.5 %

TTD stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day moving average is $91.95. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTD. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,163 shares of company stock worth $61,246,529 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.