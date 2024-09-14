Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes $999,000 Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 885,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,728,000 after purchasing an additional 139,246 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Insulet by 66.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at $2,422,000.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $233.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $234.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.73.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PODD shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

