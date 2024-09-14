Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,323,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,593,000 after buying an additional 358,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,689,000 after buying an additional 127,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $15,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.19%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,968.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,707.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,968.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,707.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $631,197.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,436 shares of company stock worth $2,871,152 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

