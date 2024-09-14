Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Up 28.9% in August

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 230,900 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 543,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $1.60) on shares of Aclarion in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Aclarion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACON

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclarion

Aclarion Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aclarion stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aclarion, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACON Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.40% of Aclarion at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACON opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Aclarion has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Aclarion had a negative net margin of 10,967.15% and a negative return on equity of 910.84%.

Aclarion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.