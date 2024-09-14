ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Trading Down 12.8%

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.55 and last traded at C$11.56. 246,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 127,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.26.
ADF Group Stock Up 12.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of C$212.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.41.
ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$107.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.10 million. ADF Group had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 13.27%. Equities analysts forecast that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
ADF Group Increases Dividend
ADF Group Company Profile
ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADF Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.