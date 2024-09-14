ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Trading Down 12.8%

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.55 and last traded at C$11.56. 246,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 127,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.26.

ADF Group Stock Up 12.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of C$212.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.41.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$107.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.10 million. ADF Group had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 13.27%. Equities analysts forecast that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

ADF Group Increases Dividend

ADF Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from ADF Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. ADF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

