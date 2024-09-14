Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) PT Lowered to $8.00

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACET. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered Adicet Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adicet Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACET

Adicet Bio Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ ACET opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $122.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 77.5% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 74.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.