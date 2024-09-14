adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Down 95.9% in August

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the August 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ADDYY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $120.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.14. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $81.88 and a fifty-two week high of $130.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). adidas had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that adidas will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.
