adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Down 95.9% in August

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the August 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADDYY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

adidas Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 23.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,809,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,616,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $120.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.14. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $81.88 and a fifty-two week high of $130.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). adidas had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that adidas will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Further Reading

