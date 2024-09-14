Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $610.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $608.83.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $536.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $553.76 and its 200-day moving average is $520.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after acquiring an additional 382,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $3,277,785,000. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 244,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,388,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,424,799,000 after purchasing an additional 122,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

