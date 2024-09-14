Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $644.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $660.00 to $644.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $640.00 price target (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $608.83.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $536.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $553.76 and a 200 day moving average of $520.19. Adobe has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 16.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 577,685 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

