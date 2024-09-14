Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.630-4.680 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5 billion-$5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion. Adobe also updated its Q4 guidance to $4.63-4.68 EPS.
Adobe Price Performance
NASDAQ ADBE opened at $536.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $553.76 and its 200-day moving average is $520.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,722.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.