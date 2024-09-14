Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.630-4.680 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5 billion-$5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion. Adobe also updated its Q4 guidance to $4.63-4.68 EPS.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $536.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $553.76 and its 200-day moving average is $520.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Melius lowered Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $608.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,722.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

