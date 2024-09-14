Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.44% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $55,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $147.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $184.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.06.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $815.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.