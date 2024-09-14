Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Update

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the August 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Advanced Info Service Public stock remained flat at $7.85 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. Advanced Info Service Public has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 15.93%.
Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.
