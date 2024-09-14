Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Boosted by SilverOak Wealth Management LLC

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. OV Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,934.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 38,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 36,366 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $152.31 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $246.51 billion, a PE ratio of 223.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

