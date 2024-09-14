Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $152.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.99. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $246.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $685,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,612 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,704 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,204 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

