aelf Market Cap Achieves $274.64 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, aelf has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $274.64 million and $12.53 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000699 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,939,804 coins. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

