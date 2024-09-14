aelf Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.79 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One aelf coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000624 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $274.12 million and approximately $13.79 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000713 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,939,804 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

