Aevo (AEVO) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

Aevo (AEVO) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Aevo has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. Aevo has a market cap of $299.96 million and approximately $26.03 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aevo token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.18 or 0.00260346 BTC.
Aevo Token Profile
Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz.
Buying and Selling Aevo
