AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in August

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGC Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ASGLY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.10. 4,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. AGC has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $7.68.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter. AGC had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

