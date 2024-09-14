AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Receives C$10.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.96.

Several research firms have commented on AGF.B. Desjardins set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of AGF Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$10.75 price target on shares of AGF Management and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

AGF Management stock opened at C$7.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60. The company has a market cap of C$508.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$9.05.

In related news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 12,500 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$99,833.75. In other news, Director Cybele Negris bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,900.00. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 12,500 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,833.75. Insiders have acquired a total of 54,185 shares of company stock valued at $432,663 over the last ninety days. 18.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

