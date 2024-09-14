Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,318,932 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.26% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $87,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 87.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.