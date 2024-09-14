Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2024

Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPFGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AIN Price Performance

Shares of AINPF stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. AIN has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.70.

About AIN

(Get Free Report)

Ain Holdings Inc engages in the dispensing pharmacy, and drug and cosmetic store businesses primarily in Japan. The company's Dispensing Pharmacy segment operates dispensing pharmacies; sells generic drugs; and provides staff dispatching and introduction services, as well as consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.